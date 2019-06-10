Home Cities Delhi

15 arrested as Rave party busted in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area

Organisers used social media platforms like WhatsApp to send invites; liquor, narcotics including cocaine seized

The venue at Chhatarpur where a joint excise and police team carried out at a raid on Saturday night. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation with the police, the excise department on Saturday night busted a rave party and arrested 15 people from the venue at south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

The team seized cache of liquor, narcotic substances, including cocaine, from the spot. 

Cocaine and other drugs were also found at the spot, a government official said, adding that at least 15 members of the team, who had organised the party, were held.

“Following tip-offs about violation of excise liquor’s licence and suspected supply of drugs, a joint team of excise department led by ACP Alok Kumar and South district police had conducted a raid in one of the premises, within the sprawling Dhan Mill compound in Chhatarpur Pahadi area,” said the government official.

The official added that it was ascertained that the organisers were charging Rs 500 per unit from the guests for the liquor or beer being served at the venue. The venue, a big hall, belonged to a fashion designing company, and was being used for the rave party.

Minors were also served alcohol at the party and most of those who attended it were from Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to the official.

“We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the party’s venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party.” 

The official said Pulkit, on behalf of organizers, had claimed that they had a valid liquor licence (P10)  for serving a limited quantity of beer or liquor.

“However, huge quantity of hard liquor such as whiskey and vodka were found at makeshift counters. Pulkit, the main coordinator, was arrested along with the cashier and driver of the SUV, in which liquor was found in violation of licence terms.” 

Two Noida residents, dealing in property business, had organised the party.

“Both of them fled from spot when the raid was conducted. Cases under appropriate sections of Excise and NDPS Act have been registered at the Mehrauli police station. Investigation is underway,” said the official.

