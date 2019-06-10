Home Cities Delhi

AAP challenges Congress to battle of Delhi power tariffs

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday challenged the Congress to show a single state governed by it with power tariffs lower than that of the national capital.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday challenged the Congress to show a single state governed by it with power tariffs lower than that of the national capital.

His statement came a day after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit alleged that the AAP government helped power discoms by coaxing the people living in rented accommodations to install separate power meters, following which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) increased fixed charges.

Hitting back, Bharadwaj said the Congress should refrain from making “silly allegations” until it can show lower power tariffs in any state governed by it.

“It is worth noting that these allegations are coming from a party and an individual whose government hiked power tariffs every single year for fifteen years, against AAP which has successfully prevented tariff hikes for the last 4.5 years, thereby providing the cheapest electricity in the entire country,” he said in a statement.

The AAP spokesperson further claimed that not only has Delhi been protected from successive tariff hikes, the Kejriwal government has also provided a subsidy for the small household consumers that makes it comfortable for Delhi residents to live a dignified life with basic utilities.

On Saturday, Dikshit had said that the AAP government “enacted a drama of installing lakhs of meters to benefit the power companies”. Electricity bills used to be nominal before. In the name of fixed charges, the government collected crores of rupees and gave it to power discoms,” she had alleged.

Former Delhi power minister Haroon Yusuf had claimed the discoms had collected Rs 7,401 cr from the power consumers as fixed charges in the last one and a half years.

Yusuf’s colleague Rajesh Lilothia said a high-level Congress delegation will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take up the unnecessary burden imposed on the power consumers.

Lilothia has even warned of launching an agitation if the AAP government did not provide relief to the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp