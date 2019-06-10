AAP challenges Congress to battle of Delhi power tariffs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday challenged the Congress to show a single state governed by it with power tariffs lower than that of the national capital.

His statement came a day after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit alleged that the AAP government helped power discoms by coaxing the people living in rented accommodations to install separate power meters, following which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) increased fixed charges.

Hitting back, Bharadwaj said the Congress should refrain from making “silly allegations” until it can show lower power tariffs in any state governed by it.

“It is worth noting that these allegations are coming from a party and an individual whose government hiked power tariffs every single year for fifteen years, against AAP which has successfully prevented tariff hikes for the last 4.5 years, thereby providing the cheapest electricity in the entire country,” he said in a statement.

The AAP spokesperson further claimed that not only has Delhi been protected from successive tariff hikes, the Kejriwal government has also provided a subsidy for the small household consumers that makes it comfortable for Delhi residents to live a dignified life with basic utilities.

On Saturday, Dikshit had said that the AAP government “enacted a drama of installing lakhs of meters to benefit the power companies”. Electricity bills used to be nominal before. In the name of fixed charges, the government collected crores of rupees and gave it to power discoms,” she had alleged.

Former Delhi power minister Haroon Yusuf had claimed the discoms had collected Rs 7,401 cr from the power consumers as fixed charges in the last one and a half years.

Yusuf’s colleague Rajesh Lilothia said a high-level Congress delegation will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take up the unnecessary burden imposed on the power consumers.

Lilothia has even warned of launching an agitation if the AAP government did not provide relief to the people.