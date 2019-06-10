Home Cities Delhi

Girl shot at in South West Delhi, accused nabbed

Multiple raids were conducted in the South West Delhi to nab him and the case was solved in 48 hours.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: One person was arrested for his alleged involvement in shooting at a girl in South West Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Rahul who is a resident of Dewli village and was known to the victim and was nabbed from Chhatarpur area.

"Initially, the accused used three different vehicles including a Fortuner car, Breeza car and a Swift car to hoodwink the police raiding parties and constantly changed his hideouts," said Benita Mary Jaikar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), South West on Sunday.

"Finally the chase ended with the arrest of Rahul from near Aggarwal Dharamshala, Chattarpur. His associates who provided 9 vehicles, money and a place to hide, have also been arrested," Jaikar added.

Multiple raids were conducted in the South West Delhi to nab him and the case was solved in 48 hours, he said.

