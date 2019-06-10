Heritage walks soon at Delhi Golf Club, says government

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heritage lovers and history enthusiasts may soon get access to the ensemble of historic structures — constructed during the Tughlaq period (1320-1413) or the Mughal rule (1526-1857) — that are present on the sprawling Delhi Golf Club spread across over 220 acres.

A senior Delhi government official, associated with the conservation of ancient buildings, said the state archaeology department, in a joint initiative with the club, will create facilities for sightseers, who intend to visit the old structures at the golf course.

“We have written to the club to allow entry of general visitors after their (the structures) conservation. Their only concern is safety of visitors. But, the club administration has now agreed to (consider). We will explore possibilities on how to provide safe movement of visitors at the course. We may have dedicate passageways leading to all monuments for the tourists,” said the official. Currently, the club administration arranges solicited tours under its supervision.

Set up in the 1930s, the Delhi Golf Club is dotted with a cluster of eight monuments, including a mosque from the Mughal period. One among them is the Lal Bangla, possibly named after Lal Kunwar, mother of Mughal King Shah

Alam II. Apart from three unknown tombs, the campus has sepulchres of Sayyid Abid, companion of Mughal general Nursat Jang and Mir Taqi.

While Lal Bangla is a notified monument in the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI’s) list, other structures are under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government’s archaeology department.

As the department has got all requisite approvals and budgetary provisions, the conservation of significant buildings is likely to begin by end of June.

Another significant structure at the golf campus is Barah Khamba — 12 dressed massive stone columns topped by domes under which lies an unknown grave. Barring the Lal Bangla, the remaining monuments generally remain inaccessible to common visitors as they are located deep inside the putting area of golfers.

The proposed plan for unhindered access to the cluster of the monuments inside the golf club complex has received accolades from heritage experts and historians.

Historian and author Rana Safvi said it was a good idea because this slice of history should not remain hidden from heritage lovers.

“The Delhi Golf Club complex, which was developed over burial ground of Sultanate and Mughal dynasties, comprises significant structures like Lal Bangla and Sayyid Abid’s Tomb. There are beautiful mausoleums. They should be open to all,” she said.

Built during the late Mughal period around 1779-80, Lal Bangla is made of red sandstone and Lakhori bricks. A garden enclosure contains three domed mausoleums, including that of Mughal princess Begum Jaan.

According to Asar-us-Sanadid, an account of monuments and environs of the pre-colonial city of Delhi, by Sir Sayyid Ahmad Khan, Lal Bangla also houses the graves of princes of the Timurid family such as Mirza Sultan Parvez and Mirza Dara Bakht.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage director (projects) Ajay Kumar said if both the parties — Delhi’s archaeology department and Delhi Golf Club — mutually agreed, then the dates and time slots can be fixed for visitors.

“The tours can be facilitated when the golf course is closed or no game is being played. Following their mutual understanding, dates and time can be decided to hold heritage tour like it is done at the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Kumar said. The office-bearer at Delhi Golf Club couldn’t be reached for his comments.

Monuments at the golf course

Spread across 220 acres of land, Delhi Golf Club has its own set of monuments that are believed to be built during Tughlaq period (1320-1413) or are from the era of the Mughal rule (1526-1857)

Sayyid Abid’s Tomb

This early Mughal tomb was also known as Shaheed Ki Dargah, according to historian Rana Safvi. It had a tank and water channels in its courtyard but these are now desolate. However, a swimming pool exists next to the building, which is accessible through a grand three-door pavilion.

Mughal Vaulted Tomb

Unlike other tombs in the complex, this tomb has a vaulted roof but the graves are missing. Built on a square platform, it is a Lakhori brick masonry and devoid of any decorative elements.

Barah Khamba

Heritage experts are divided over the period of its construction. While Rana Safvi in her book ‘The Forgotten Cities of Delhi’ says it dates to the Lodi era, an INTACH booklet claims that the construction of domes suggests that they belonged to the Tughlaq period

Unknown Mughal Tomb

Located at the western edge along Golf Link, the tomb does not have evidence of period of its construction. The tomb is crowned by a dome with arched niches, and has painted decorations on the parapet, ceiling, and walls. It is home to three unknown graves

Tomb of Bagichi

Confined within a small garden, the tomb of Bagichi was originally surrounded by four walls. The walls and ceilings are ornamented with frescoes. There are two graves inside

Mir Taqi’s Tomb

This single-domed tomb stands over a slightly raised platform. One of the prominent features of this structure is the fluted dome with an inverted lotus crest and decorations in incised plaster

Late Mughal era mosque

This nameless mosque is made of Lakhori brick masonry. The mosque is in a crumbling state as its significant portion has collapsed