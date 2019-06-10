Kejriwal government insensitive towards Delhi water crisis: Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday accused the AAP government of being insensitive towards a water crisis in the national capital.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) seems to be in deep slumber even as polluted water is being supplied and the people are falling ill in several localities, Tiwari said.

“When the people of Delhi are crying for water, the Arvind Kejriwal government is in deep slumber and not listening to the hue and cry of the people. With increasing heat, the demand for water is increasing day by day but the government has failed to fulfil their demand.”

Attacking the Chief Minister, the BJP leader said Kejriwal has only one department under him, the DJB, but has not discharged his responsibilities as the head of the department.

“When the summer action plan has not been framed, then how can we expect from the government to find a solution to this problem. The people of Delhi are fighting the heat wave, and water supply is very essential for them. On the one hand, lakhs of litres of water is wasted due to leakage in Delhi and on the other, the people are fighting over a bucket of water,” Tiwari said.

Kejriwal came to power after promising free water to the people of Delhi but he has failed to supply adequate water to the people who are praying for a few drops of drinking water, he added.

“Kejriwal is visiting various areas of Delhi to show that he is very active, but the people are struggling to get drinking water. Water is not being supplied in 849 unauthorised colonies and water pipelines have not been laid in 147 unauthorised colonies because No Objection Certificate has not been issued by the DJB,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

He said lakhs of people living in these colonies are dependent on the water supplied by tankers.

“The tanker mafia is in full control and water is supplied according to their will. At some places, water is being sold while it is not being supplied at some places,” he said.