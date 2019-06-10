Home Cities Delhi

No relief from sun, heatwave warning for Delhi on Monday 

The sun blazed down on the people in the national capital where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the average at this time of the year.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Workers load ice blocks on a van as demand for ice has shot up. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sun blazed down on the people in the national capital where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the average at this time of the year.

Worse, the IMD’s regional centre warned Delhiites to take care of themselves from heat wave on Monday as well. 

On Saturday as well, heat wave conditions were observed in many places over East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra. 

According to the meteorological department, the humidity level oscillated between 19 and 65 per cent, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The sky remained mainly clear as the heatwave continued in the capital, the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius.  

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heat wave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the India Meteorological Department.

What is heatwave?

It is considered to be heatwave if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions, according to the India Meteorological Department

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp