No relief from sun, heatwave warning for Delhi on Monday 

NEW DELHI: The sun blazed down on the people in the national capital where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the average at this time of the year.

Worse, the IMD’s regional centre warned Delhiites to take care of themselves from heat wave on Monday as well.

On Saturday as well, heat wave conditions were observed in many places over East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra.

According to the meteorological department, the humidity level oscillated between 19 and 65 per cent, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The sky remained mainly clear as the heatwave continued in the capital, the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heat wave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the India Meteorological Department.

What is heatwave?

It is considered to be heatwave if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions, according to the India Meteorological Department