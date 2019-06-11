About a fake godman who uses social media as crutch

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The characters had been shaped in his mind. What they’d look like, how they’d think, and what would be at the centre of their existence...had all been figured out promptly and efficiently. But there was one predicament. Somewhere in the middle, they stopped talking to their conceiver, author Manoj Jain, who was trying to give them a voice through his new book called A Man from Mandu. In March, when he was on a flight, one character broke its silence. With that sudden shift, others began conversing with him too, and the book picked up speed only to be launched recently.

The two protagonists: Dhawal the baba – a conman from Mandu, and Tarini – an urban corporate woman who has the business of marketing at the back of her hand, meet under unlikely circumstances. Tarini begins to use her advertising intrepidity to promote Dhawal as Avishkar Baba, a new-age guru attaining popularity by using social media platforms such as Instagram posts and daily WhatsApp quotations. This creates a great hype around him and he swiftly digs his control over people deeper.

He holds bi-monthly meetings and keeps patrons hooked with his esoteric sermons. But how does he sprout such good stories to tell his followers? The book also looks at how the baba and Tarini, two polar opposites, fall in love. But will the former’s soul-searching overshadow their love?

More than talking about fake Godmen, the book is about the sermons that the baba gives. These form the undercurrent of the book that holds a mirror to the flawed functioning of society. It’s about how people think and act and looks at the various aspects of humanity as a psychological read. “It’s a reflective piece of literature. You look at yourself while examining other people and introspecting about what drives us towards good and evil; sin and virtue,” says the author, of his sixth book.

Jain started writing in 2016, but wanted to be an author since he was eight. He only gave it up in his 30s to channelise his focus towards his garment export business, and his children too necessitated his time and he happily obliged.

But in his late 40s, while pursuing a Masters in Psychology, and the want to write re-surfaced. “The writing of today was slicker, faster and that made me nervous. Then my nephew suggested I keep a blog. I followed it through but while doing so, my first novel got written. The writing bug had now bitten me and I couldn’t stop.” With A Man from Mandu, he has managed to reinforce his writing enthusiasm.