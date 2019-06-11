AIIMS study sheds light on evolution, behavioural traits of peacocks 

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Biochemist researchers from AIIMS have decoded a very high resolution of the Peacock (Pavo cristatus) to understand the characteristics of the bird.

The Peacock (Pavo cristatus) over the years have reduced or lost their ability to fly high however other features like its feathers have evolved more beautifully to attract its female counterpart, finds a study conducted by researchers from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“The research is valuable both from a conservational viewpoint as well as discovering the evolutionary tracks of extinct flying dinosaurs. It can be used for manipulation of the animal so that new variety can be introduced. New features of an animal can be identified by selecting its genome and it’s possible if one knows the genome sequel,” said Dr Subhradip Karmakar, author of the study working at AIIMS.

The researchers did this by using a combination of two techniques, namely, Illumina, a technique used to determine the series of base pairs in DNA, and NanoPore – a third generation approach used in the sequencing of biopolymers- specifically, polynucleotides in the form of DNA or RNA.

“The result is a peacock genome which is perhaps the best produced so far. Genome sequencing is the first fundamental step in decoding the organism’s creation,” said Dr Karmakar.

“The researchers reconstructed the entire peacock genome and found that it resembles those of turkey and chicken. Further analysis revealed that peacock over time have reduced or lost their flying ability,” the study noted.

The study also mentioned that the peacock’s brilliantly coloured long tail feathers seem to evolve at the cost of finding its female partner thereby contributing its beneficial genes.

The study also found that the Peafowl population is declining rapidly because of massive deforestation, habitat loss and increased poaching for their meat and feather.