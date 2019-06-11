Home Cities Delhi

AISA meets DU officials over discrepancy in application fee for OBC candidates

The Delhi University began its online registration process for postgraduate courses on June 3.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University has begun the process of admitting students for UG courses.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Left-backed AISA Tuesday met Delhi University officials to highlight 'discrepancy' in the application fee for OBC applicants for postgraduate courses, who are supposed to pay the same amount as applicants from unreserved category.

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Kanwalpreet Kaur said the application fee for Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates applying for postgraduate courses is Rs 750, the same as unreserved category.

The application fee for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons With Disabilities (PwD) and Economically Weaker Sections is Rs 300.

Kaur said OBC candidates should also be paying the same fee as SC, ST, PwD and EWS candidates.

A delegation of four AISA members met Rajeev Gupta, Dean, Students' Welfare to apprise him of the issue, she said, adding he assured them that the varsity would look into the matter.

The Left-backed organisation also staged a protest on the issue outside the Arts Faculty of the university.

No immediate reaction of the varsity was available. The Delhi University began its online registration process for postgraduate courses on June 3.

