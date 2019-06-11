Home Cities Delhi

BJP steps up heat on AAP government over Delhi water crisis

Published: 11th June 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Vijay Goel held a protest against the Delhi government on Monday over the water crisis in city. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) former city President and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday took a jibe at the Delhi government by setting up a ‘Janta Ka Piao’ (public water dispenser) in Baljeet Nagar to highlight the water crisis in the capital city. 

“The Chief Minister talks about giving free water. However, the fact is that people in the city are unable to get water,” said Goel addressing the residents of the area. 

“It is unfortunate that even after being in the power for the past four and a half years, the Kejriwal government has failed to provide a basic amenity like water to the public,” he added.

The women of Baljeet Nagar also took part in the event in  large numbers and shared their experiences as to how they are coping with the shortage of water in their area.

“Pipelines are yet to be laid and in many areas, and people in areas pipelines where pipelines were laid 3-4 years ago, still receive water through tankers. Poor women are compelled to stand in long queues for hours as tanker mafia continues to dominate the market. It is a shame that the people here are being forced to pay high prices to buy water,” he said. 

The BJP leader said that as per the Delhi Jal Board figures; every fifth house in the city does not have access to a water pipeline. 

