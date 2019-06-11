Home Cities Delhi

Fake currency valued at Rs 5 lakh seized in Delhi

On interrogation, the accused revealed the currency was supplied from Bangladesh to West Bengal, from where it was transported to Bihar then to the national capital.

Published: 11th June 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency

Image for representational purpose only. (File| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) valued at Rs 5 lakh from Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, 32, a resident of Bihar and a key member of the international FICN racket.

On interrogation, he revealed the currency was supplied from Bangladesh to West Bengal, from where it was transported to Bihar then to the national capital, said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell. The seized fake notes were in the denomination of 2,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake currency Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp