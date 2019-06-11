GNIDA orders demolition of all illegal structures in Shahberi 

By Express News Service

The fate of investors and residents of around 1,000 buildings in Shahberi hang in the balance, with the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) last week stating that all construction in the village was illegal and would be demolished. Shahberi Village had been notified by the GNIDA in 2008 and its land was acquired under an urgency clause. However, acquisition was stalled following a Supreme Court order in 2011 and no fresh acquisition took place afterwards.

But, villagers who had received compensation for their lands did not return the money and many sold these lands again to private builders, who began illegal construction despite court orders right under the nose of authorities. The powers that be woke up only in July last year, when a twin building collapse killed nine people.

“Any construction in the area is illegal and none of the buildings have their layout plans approved. All such illegal constructions will eventually have to be demolished,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer at GNIDA.

The problem, however, remains in dealing with the current residents and occupants of these illegal buildings, which number over a 1,000, according to locals. “We are yet to decide on a relocation plan for the residents. This is a tricky business. We are going to plan it in a phase-wise manner and will soon have more clarity on this,” a senior GNIDA authority told this publication.

Meanwhile, developers have welcomed the move. “We appreciate the decision of GNIDA’s on removing illegal construction in Shahberi. The recent decision is not only helpful for the residents and neighbours, but will also help avoid major mishaps. We urge the GNIDA to keep up the pressure on these illegal establishments, to send a message to illegal encroachers who end up putting the life and money of homebuyers at risk,” Amit Modi, Director, ABA Corp, and president, CREDAI-Western UP said.

Developers also asked homebuyers to refrain from investing in such projects. “We would also like to urge those investing their savings in such housing to be a little proactive and only invest in RERA-approved projects. Please make sure that the project credentials can be verified both online and offline from the local authorities,” Modi added.