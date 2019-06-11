Inspired by the legendary Hayabusa

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

The all-new Suzuki Gixxer SF motorcycles blend dynamic sporty abilities with the ease of daily riding. Add to that, the Gixxer SF 250 draws its inspiration from legendary machines such as the GSX-R and the Hayabusa.

Latest design elements include a newly-developed instrument cluster, thin LED headlight, sporty dual exhaust and stylish wheels. Powering the bike is a 249cc, four-stroke, single cylinder engine that comes with fuel injection and a single overhead cam. This 6-speed transmission engine is capable of delivering 26.5PS of power and churns out a solid 22.6 Nm of peak torque.

The SF 350 is also equipped with weight reduction and friction reduction technology developed for Suzuki’s MotoGP bike and it goes without saying that these technologies all work to deliver an enhanced riding experience.

The manufacturer has also introduced a new fully-faired Gixxer SF. This bike gets a 155cc, four stroke, single cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine that delivers 14.1PS of power and 14Nm of peak torque. It comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. The bike is targeted at those who enjoy a spirited riding experience.

The Gixxer SF 250 is priced at `1.70 lakh and the Gixxer SF retails for `1.09 lakh.