It’s burning: Red hot Delhi hits 48 degree Celsius mark

NEW DELHI: The temperature in Delhi has broken a 17-year record by soaring to 45.6 degree Celsius at Safdarjung and a record-breaking 48 degree Celsius in the outskirts at Palam in the month of June on Monday. The IMD had issued a ‘red code’ since Sunday indicating the severity of the heat wave which continues to scorch the northern part of the country.

“The temperature in Safdarjung station was recorded at 45.6 degrees Celsius which is after a gap of 17 years. Last time, the city reported 45.6 degree Celsius was in 2003. At the outskirts in Palam, the temperature soared to 48 degrees Celsius,” said senior scientist at the IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava.

Delhiites can take some respite in the fact that the mercury is set to drop a notch in the coming days.

The red code is likely to be replaced by the orange code on Tuesday, the IMD’s regional meteorological centre (RMC) said. The temperature at Lodhi Road remained at 46 degrees Celsius and at Aya Nagar, it was 47 degree Celsius.

“We are expecting western disturbances and southwesterly winds through Rajasthan which will bring dust storm and thunderstorm possibility by Wednesday and Thursday,” Srivastava added.

“I have just come after the break from the hills. It is unbelievably hot. We have been using AC non-stop from yesterday,” said, Kaif, a student in South Delhi.