JNU Students Union writes to varsity vice-chancellor about exam paper leak

Students complained about facing difficulties at several stages of the entrance procedure.  

Published: 11th June 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday wrote to their vice-chancellor about the problems of paper leakage and errors in the answer key while also highlighting various “flaws and discrepancies” in the entrance examination procedure. 

“The exam paper of BA 1st year cluster one of Russian, Spanish, French and German held on May 28 was found to be circulating on WhatsApp. The BA paper that came was out of syllabus and was not prescribed in the prospectus by JNU admin for students. Similarly students who gave the political science paper have brought to our notice that the question paper was almost similar to one of the practice papers from a prominent website,” the union wrote. 

Students complained about facing difficulties at several stages of the entrance procedure.  

Raising the issue of “wide-scale errors” in the answer key provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA), they said: “It is extremely unfortunate and unprofessional that the answer key of all subjects from BA to PhD had errors. Some questions itself were wrong. BA cluster two answer key had more than 10 errors.”

According to JNUSU, for subjects such as Chemistry and English, there were as many as five wrong answers. The NTA through a notice on June 6 had suggested that the key could be challenged with a processing fee of Rs 1000. 

“This is nothing but blatant injustice which exposes NTA as a money making agency with no consideration for the students’ future...NTA at the earliest should come up with a revised answer key. The JNU administration should demand it,” the student body stressed.

