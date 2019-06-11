Home Cities Delhi

No rainwater harvesting, no permits, says Gurugram DTCP

Huda had already announced last year that only those buildings which have functional rainwater harvesting wells will be given occupation certificates. 

By Express News Service

Keeping in view the rising mercury and perennial water shortages, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) of Gurugram has warned developers that it would cancel occupation certificates if they fail to set up a rainwater harvesting system.

The order issued by DTCP said that rainwater harvesting systems will have to be installed by the property holder before seeking approvals for building plans and applying for occupation certificates. The move was initiated after an order of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

According to current norms, all plots measuring 200 square yards and above should have functional rainwater harvesting pits.

The town planning department has already ordered a massive inspection drive across the city ahead of the monsoon to inspect the condition of rainwater harvesting systems in plotted areas and group housing societies. The order goes on add that owners might lose occupation papers if the rainwater harvesting system is not functional.

“The objective of the inspection drive is to ensure that all property owners have installed harvesting pits which are functional. If the teams find any violations in installation, the property may lose its occupation certificate,” said district town planner (planning) RS Batth, adding that strict inspection ahead of the monsoon will able to help in recharging groundwater levels.

Low groundwater levels and the difficulty in recharging despite rains is one of the biggest problems facing urban authorities in India. According to a recent report, only 20 per cent of the rainwater the city receives goes towards groundwater recharging and 80 per cent is lost to the drains.

