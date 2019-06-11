Preservation of Wakf properties in Delhi caught in red tape

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bureaucratic technicalities and lack of interest showed by the stakeholders have led to shelving of Delhi Wakf Board’s (DWB’s) ambitious project for conservation of its heritage buildings. The plan is gathering dust in files for six months.A senior Delhi government official, privy to the matter, said that the finance department had turned down the proposal due technical issues and later, the board lost interest in the project after bureaucratic reshuffle. As a result, it had to be abandoned.

“Following an initial in-principal approval, the finance department rejected the idea noting that the board should involve archaeology department in restoration. Technically, it was not possible because this would have created conflict of interest as the board has been contesting court cases over jurisdiction of several monuments with the department,” the official said.

The custodian of the Wakf properties in the national capital — the DWB — planned a systematic conservation of all these notified buildings of historical importance almost a year ago. As the agency lacks expertise and requisite number of workforce to deal with ancient structures, it had decided to rope in the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for the task.

According to the board’s preliminary survey, around 400 notified heritage structures, including mosques and tombs dating back to the pre-Mughal period — has been in decay as the DWB and occupants or tenants have failed to carry out their restoration suitably.Most of these structures are located in south Delhi. A DWB official said that the main causes for dilapidation of the significant number of structures in the Walled City are encroachment and unauthorised construction.

Another official of the Delhi government associated the proposal, said the conservation of buildings in question by the archeology department was not possible as it has little manpower. Moreover, for maintenance of its own properties, the SAD is soliciting the services of INTACH.“We have attached a copy of the MoU between SAD and INTACH for reference proposing that the project could take off based on the same standard terms and conditions. However, it was rejected despite being at an advanced stage. Ten buildings had been indentified to be taken up for restoration under first phase,” he said.

Among the notified heritage properties under the custodianship of the board are Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri mosque, Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki Dargah complex, the shrine of Chirag-e-dilli, the tomb of Bedil, Nili Masjid in Hauz Khas, and a few other structures in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.An office-bearer of DWB said when the proposal was taking final shape; officers involved in the project were transferred, so it was put in abeyance.

Restoration of heritage on back burnner

