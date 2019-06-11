Home Cities Delhi

Remembering Girish Karnad

Delhi thespians recount their times with the stalwart and working on his plays
 

Published: 11th June 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of (above) Girish Karnad protesting at the Right to Speak Convention (2008), Bengaluru, with actor Prakash Raj;

By chhavi bhatia
Express News Service

On Saturday, the Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts (SRCPA) staged Tughlaq to mark the opening of its annual Summer Theatre Festival. On Monday, the eerie coincidence of the timing of its enactment, was not lost on anyone at SRCPA. Girish Karnad, noted playwright, theatre personality and film actor who wrote critically acclaimed plays including Tughlaq, passed away on Monday at 81 after prolonged illness. His versatile career spread across multiple genres – films, television (who can forget Swami’s father in Malgudi Days?), theatre, apart from being an activist who did not mince words while standing against the establishment. 

One of his last public appearance stand testimony to the rebel in him when in September, despite failing health, he attended the death anniversary of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The Padma Shri awardee proudly wore the placard of Me Too Urban Naxal around his neck alongside a nasal tube, championing freedom of expression and living up to his persona of a public intellectual and fierce socio-cultural activist. Theatre personalities in the national capital remember him fondly as the the most common takeaway about Karnad is that of a warm, congenial, encouraging senior who shared his vast knowledge on multiple genres, unabashedly.

With Editor-in-Chief of Outlook magazine Vinod Mehta,
writer Arundhati Roy, and writer Mahasweta Devi at a
press conference of the Forum for the Protection of
Free Speech and Expression (2008) in support of
Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen in New Delhi | PTI  

“He was an extremely gentle and warm person. Even though I considered him more as a teacher than friend, he never let his mammoth experience in the field of theatre make anyone feel inadequate,” said Prof KS Rajendran, who was associated with the thespian for the last 15 years, and has directed three of his plays – Wedding Album, Bali and Agni Aur Barkha. “He was a great motivator and a powerhouse of information. The best part about him was that he let everyone delve into this abundance,” he further said, sharing how he was recently planning to enact Rakshas Thangdi – Karnad’s last play.      

Aditee Biswas, who directed Bali in 2013 to mark Karnad’s 75th birthday had similar things to say. “To mark the occasion, directors were invited to interpret his plays and present them as we wanted. I was touched by the humility of the man. Seniors tend to become possessive about their works and want you to present the play a certain way.

And here he was, indulgently cheering us on. Not once did he interfere in what we were doing with the script,” says Biswas, recalling her first interaction with the stalwart. The radical play brought out the feud between Hinduism and Jainism, violence and non-violence, fidelity and infidelity. Biswas, in her interpretation, touched upon gender inequality and loyalty not just in relationships but also towards value system. 

Another theatre veteran Niloy Roy who had directed Karnad’s plays including Tughlaq, felt that way he juxtaposed history and mythology to flesh out characters battling psychological dilemmas, is unequalled. “The roles he wrote were multi-layered, just like the scripts. They forced you to think beyond the play. He often said that everyone has a Tughlaq in us and this is what he brought alive on the stage.”    

