Supercool drinks for superhot days 

While it’s a relief that schools are closed in this searing heat and your kids can stay home, office-goers have no choice.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
While it’s a relief that schools are closed in this searing heat and your kids can stay home, office-goers have no choice. Keeping the body hydrated becomes a challenge in summers. After all, how much water can you drink? After a point, you can feel pukish. 

Of course, you can opt for sugarcane juice and jaljeera from the roadside stalls, but their hygiene is always suspect. In fact, every year during peak summers, the city health department advises against consuming roadside food and drinks. So what do you do? No, don’t go for colas and other carbonated drinks as these have been certified by health experts as not being healthy options. So, for your benefit, we have listed five cooling beverages that are not only easy to prepare, but also have high nutritional value. And these don’t create a dent in your pocket!

Sardai
This sweet cooling drink, from Punjab is made  from almonds, poppy seeds (khuskhus), and maghaz (sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, cantaloupe seeds). All these ingredients are soaked overnight in water and grinded using mortar and pestle the next day, and then blended into water and sugar. Apart from providing a cooling effect, sardai is a healthy drink, rich in good fats, proteins and iron.

Kachchi Lassi
One of the easiest to prepare, this is another traditional Punjabi drink handed down from generation to generation. All you have to do is take half-a-glass of milk and fill it up with water. Mix a teaspoon of sugar and the refreshing drink is ready. To enhance flavour you can add a bit of roohafza or rose syrup but nuts or additional flavourings like saffron are not used in this traditional drink. This drink has all the good qualities of milk, minus the excess fat as it is diluted with water. 

Tamarind sharbat
Delhiites are familiar with the tangy imli chautney served as a side with samosas and golgappas. But imli (tamarind) is also used for sweet and sour sharbat, which is as delicious as chutney. Tamarind sharbat is a cool and soothing drink made by mixing tamarind pulp with black salt and jaggery. One of the best thirst-quenchers, it also aids in digestion. To prepare it, boil one part of tamarind with three parts jaggery and let it cool. Mash the pulp and strain it. To this add a pinch of black salt and cumin powder. Add two teaspoonful of this pulp in a glass of water and your drink is ready.

Phalsa sharbat
Phalsa is a purple berry easily available in the months of May and June in north India. Sweet and tangy, phalsa is rich in minerals and vitamins. Its sharbat is incredibly cool, quenches thirst and refreshes mind. What’s more, it has anti-cancer properties. To make the sharbat, blend the berries and strain the pulp through strainer. Add water and sugar, and the sharbat is ready.

Sattu Sharbat
This one can be had either as sweet or salty drink. It originated in Bihar where it is made from ground black chana. Those in Punjab make it from jau (barley) or jowar (millet). Sattu is often used to make porridge or laddus. In Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of West Bengal, it is used to make rotis or paranthas. But as a sharbat it is easiest to prepare. Add two teaspoons of sattu powder and one teaspoon of sugar to a glassful of cold water and your drink is ready. Full of nutrients, fibre 
and protein, sattu is a healthy and filling 
option in summers.

