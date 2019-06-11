Want Amit Shah to hold meet to review security: AAP over attack on scribes in Delhi

By Express News Service

Voicing concern over the attack on the crew of a television news channel in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah convene a review meeting with the Delhi Police and take urgent measures to ensure that the city is safe for its residents.

The incident in question took place on Sunday when two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the news channel crew headed for an assignment.

Police said the crew was driving through the Barapullah flyover when the attackers intercepted their vehicle. As one of the attackers brought a gun, the driver tried to flee.

The crew had a narrow escape as the attacker shot three rounds at the vehicle. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the incident serves to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital.

Law and order in the national capital falls outside the ambit of the Delhi government and is part of the administrative responsibilities of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

“In this particular case, the PCR reached two hours after the incident. It only goes to show the tardy response of the police. We demand that those responsible for this incident be arrested. We also call on the home minister to hold a review meeting with the Delhi Police and take steps to ensure law and order,” Rai said. Three officers have been suspended in the wake of the incident.

“The BJP has seven MPs from Delhi in the Lok Sabha and not one of them has uttered a single word in the mattes as yet even the Union home minister doesn’t seem to be too perturbed about the incident,” Rai said.