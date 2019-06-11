Home Cities Delhi

Want Amit Shah to hold meet to review security: AAP over attack on scribes in Delhi

Police said the crew was driving through the Barapullah flyover when the attackers intercepted their vehicle.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai

AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Voicing concern over the attack on the crew of a television news channel in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah convene a review meeting with the Delhi Police and take urgent measures to ensure that the city is safe for its residents.

The incident in question took place on Sunday when two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the news channel crew headed for an assignment.

Police said the crew was driving through the Barapullah flyover when the attackers intercepted their vehicle. As one of the attackers brought a gun, the driver tried to flee.

The crew had a narrow escape as the attacker shot three rounds at the vehicle. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the incident serves to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital.

Law and order in the national capital falls outside the ambit of the Delhi government and is part of the administrative responsibilities of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

“In this particular case, the PCR reached two hours after the incident. It only goes to show the tardy response of the police. We demand that those responsible for this incident be arrested. We also call on the home minister to hold a review meeting with the Delhi Police and take steps to ensure law and order,” Rai said. Three officers have been suspended in the wake of the incident.

“The BJP has seven MPs from Delhi in the Lok Sabha and not one of them has uttered a single word in the mattes as yet even the Union home minister doesn’t seem to be too perturbed about the incident,” Rai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp