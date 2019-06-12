A bit of India in Cuzco

Ayesha Singh By

For Fabio Subia Diaz, Second Secretary and Cultural Attaché from Embassy of Peru, art is a way of powerful cultural diplomacy. Just a few hours before the launch of an exhibition, Colonial Art of Peru – Painting of Cuzco School, he chats with us about the need to foster creativity as a cultural catalyst to blur cross border differences.

Cuzco school of painting is an influential style of rendition that developed in Spain’s American colonies strengthened by patronage during the 17-18 centuries. These flourished in the historically rich and administratively astute Cuzco, the capital of the Inca Empire in ancient Peru. “Indian and Mestizo artists transformed formal and iconographical types from European art to create a unique American style of religious painting, characterised by brilliant colour, flattened space, and a strongly decorative aesthetic,” explains Diaz.

The images are mostly snippets from biblical narratives in anecdotal depiction. “These include hieratic figures of the Virgin and saints, and gaily dressed archangels, as well as brightly coloured tropical birds and idealised imaginary landscapes without reference to local geography,” he says.

Art has great philosophical value and this aspect makes it culturally robust, according to Diaz. By the way of expressing matters of existence, reason, societal systems, and belief systems, it is transformative in nature, impacting the viewer irrespective of their geographic identity. “Through the works in this exhibition, we are trying to form a cultural synthesis to underline the fact that we’re all so similar,” he says, adding, “In Cuzco school of paintings you see elements that are characteristic of Indian art such as the gold leaf, the earthy colours, and the perspective through which the paintings have been rendered.”

At the heart of this showcase is the need to establish social cohesion in a way that people familiarise themselves with the ancient art of Peru. There will be a panel discussion at the commencement of the exhibition that will explain the context in which these works were born and later developed for the viewers to get a background on their execution. To gain visibility for Peru is Diaz’s main aim and there is no other medium more persuasive than art,he feels.

On: June 12-18, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm At: Art Gallery, IIC Annexe,Lodhi Estate