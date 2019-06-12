Ankit Saxena murder case: AAP leader assures speedy justice to kin as promised by Delhi government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP on Wednesday assured speedy compensation to the family of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Reports of his father alleging he was yet to receive support offered by the Delhi government had recently surfaced on the social and mainstream media.

In a statement released Wednesday, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said he found through media reports that Saxena's family has not yet received the compensation and all assurances given by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shall be met at the earliest.

"We have found out through media reports that the assurances given to Ankit Saxena's family by the AAP government have not been met yet. The Delhi government regrets the situation. We will find out why Saxena's family has not yet been helped. Strict action will be taken against erring officials because of whom assurances given by the AAP government to his family were not met," he said in a statement.

Assuring the family, Bharadwaj said he will personally take cognisance of the matter and make sure that all the promises and help offered to the family are fulfilled.

He also assured that a counsel from the legal aid of the government will be provided as promised and his family will be helped at the earliest.

Saxena, a professional photographer, was stabbed to death in west Delhi's Khyala area in February last year allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship for three years.

The womans family had opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities.

The victim's father, Yashpal Saxena, has alleged that the family was yet to receive Rs five lakh the Arvind Kejriwal government had promised as compensation after his son's killing had sparked outrage.