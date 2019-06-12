AYUDH summer camp: Youths participate with gusto 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three-day regional youth summer camp, Nirmaan 2019, was attended by more than 90 participants who took part in various activities including adventure sports, theatre workshops, yoga, gardening and talent shows.

Conducted by AYUDH Delhi-NCR Chapter, the event was attended by high-profile dignities including Major General (retd.) GD Bakshi and Lakshmi Menon, the CEO of The New Indian Express.

Bakshi advised the youth to lay emphasis on the importance of moral values.

He said, courage, compassion and truth was important while patriotism and love for the country is the highest ideal. “When in conflict, we should always remember that the honour and safety of the country come first, the honour of the men you command comes second and your own comfort comes last.”

Similarly, Menon highlighted the need and urgency for the Indian youth to rise up to the occasion and serve the country in every possible way. She gave a talk “Now or Never” prompting the youth to come forward and work proactively on issues that can make the world a better place to live.

The camp, which concluded on June 9 in Delhi, focussed on the four pillars of AYUDH — personality development, social service, sustainable initiatives, and intercultural exchange.

“Nirmaan’19 is one more positive step in the direction envisioned by Amma for today’s youth. Amma (Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi) ) says that in addition to education for living, education for life is also very important for youth...Nirmaan’19 is a humble effort to mould and make the youth to become such compassionate young leaders,” said Brahmachari Amit, one of the National Coordinators of AYUDH India.