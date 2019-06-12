Home Cities Delhi

27 flights diverted after severe dust storm hit Delhi airport, flight ops suspended for 35 minutes

The dust storm hit the Delhi airport at 6.39 pm.and a total of 27 flights were diverted till 7.50 pm due to less visibility. The airport resumed flight operations at 7.15 pm.

Delhi Dust Storm

A view of the Parliament House during a dust storm in New Delhi on Wednesday June 12 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flight operations at the Delhi International Airport were suspended for around 35 minutes as a severe dust storm hit the city Wednesday evening, airport officials said.

"The dust storm hit the Delhi airport at 6.39 pm today. The last flight arrival at the Delhi airport was at 6.36 pm. The last departure at the airport was at 6.38 pm," the officials said.

Till 7.15 pm, total nine flights were diverted from the airport, they added. "The airport resumed flight operations at 7.15 pm," the officials said.

Later during the day, the officials said total 27 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport till 7.50 pm.

A severe dust storm hit several parts of the national capital Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility.

