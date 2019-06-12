Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Development Authority housing scheme applications receive poor response 

The DDA had received a total of 7.5 lakh applications for its flagship housing scheme in 2014 for over 25,000 flats across various categories.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has received about 50,000 applications for its new online housing scheme, with authorities attributing the poor response to bulk of the flats being located in Narela area in outer Delhi, among other factors.

The deadline to apply for the DDA’s online scheme 2019, which was launched in March, ended on June 10.“As far as the number of applications received is concerned, we are getting data from different banks. We haven’t arrived at the final figure yet, but the figure as of now is about 50,000,” DDA’s vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said. The flats are located at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas.

“Bulk of out flats are located in Narela, which is an upcoming area in outer Delhi. So, that was one factor (of low poor sale) perhaps,” Kapoor said. “Secondly, the market has also been low.”

The DDA had received a total of 7.5 lakh applications for its flagship housing scheme in 2014 for over 25,000 flats across various categories.

Launched on March 25, the DDA Housing Scheme 2019 offers flats across four categories. The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a low response. “As many as 17,922 flats are on offer in four categories — HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS,” a senior DDA official had
earlier said.

The flats available in these categories are - 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).
For the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 25,000, for the LIG category it is `1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats Rs 2 lakh. All processes are to be conducted online. Application forms were available on websites of 13 empanelled banks, officials said.

The DDA had even extended facilities for inspection of sample flats across all categories at Vasant Kunj and Narela. It had also made arrangement for shuttle bus service from Jahangirpuri Metro Station to Narela every Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays so that prospective buyers can check the flats. 

