Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal asks senior cops to take lead in patrolling to curb street crimes

The L-G suggested that visibility of the police on streets be enhanced and also be extended inside residential colonies, especially during nights. More bikes should be deployed, he said.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review preventive strategies taken by the police to effectively curb various street crimes. Senior bureaucrats and police officers including Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya  Patnaik were present at the review meeting.

The Special Commissioner (Crime) presented the trend of various street crimes and measures already put in place to effectively keep a check on them. Baijal was informed that identification of criminals, proclaimed offenders, history-sheeters, criminals out of jail on parole/bail among others is being done regularly.

Special focus on dynamic system of picketing, especially near crime-prone locations, is being done to have an element of surprise, the L-G was informed. Anti-snatching teams constituted in each police station are in touch with beat staff, Pahari, and police informers.

Sixty-four vulnerable stretches — 29 North Zone and 35 South Zone — have been identified by the police like Mathura Road – Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Flyover, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Signature Bridge to Bhopura Border, Rani Jhansi Road, ISBT Kashmeri Gate to Khalsa College and extra patrolling is being done from 10 PM to 3 AM with the help of emergency response vehicles and quick reaction teams.
Baijal  advised the police brass that effective action should be taken in coordination with neighbouring states to keep a check on the sale of illicit liquor, drugs and arms,

The L-G suggested that visibility of the police on streets be enhanced and also be extended inside residential colonies, especially during nights. More bikes should be deployed, he said. Baijal directed senior police officers to take the lead in patrolling the streets for ensuring the exercise is done effectively.

