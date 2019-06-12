Home Cities Delhi

Fish and coal up mercury content: IIT Hyderabad

The researchers arrived at this finding after analyzing the amounts of mercury in the hair of over 600 people in three cities in India.

Published: 12th June 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People living in cities with active coal-fired power plants and those consuming local aquatic produce have higher amounts of mercury — a metal that causes neurotoxicity in human bodies, researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad have found.

The researchers arrived at this finding after analyzing the amounts of mercury in the hair of over 600 people in three cities in India. The study has recently been published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.

Mercury is a neurotoxin that is distributed in the environment and present in the industry and consumer products, exists as a natural impurity in ores, is non-degradable, and widely circulates within and between ecosystems.

The research team, headed by Asif Qureshi, chose three cities for their analysis — Hyderabad, Vasco da Gama and Nellore. “In modern times, the non-occupational exposure of humans to mercury comes from food, especially fish, and rice grown in contaminated fields. Coal-fired power plants are estimated to be the largest emitters of mercury,” said Qureshi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Power plants Coal fired power plants IIT Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp