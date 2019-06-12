JNUSU alleges entrance question paper copied from substandard websites; AISA objects fee ‘discrepancy’ for OBC applicants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two of Delhi’s top universities — JNU and DU — saw student activists raise an objection to loopholes in the admission procedures.

On Tuesday, the JNUSU alleged that the questions in the entrance examination for the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP), MA programme, were copied from substandard websites.

The JNUSU is against the online entrance exam being conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Later, Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-I of Jawaharlal Nehru University assured the students that appropriate steps will be taken to examine the allegations.

“The JNUSU considers this as a well-planned move by the University administration and the CESP Acting Chairperson Pradipta Chaudhary to not only degrade the quality of the centre but also to filter in applicants that align to their thinking and ways,” the JNUSU said.

At Delhi University, AISA members raised an objection to ‘discrepancy’ in the application fee for OBC applicants for postgraduate courses, who are supposed to pay the same amount as applicants from the unreserved category. But, a DU official said the fees have always been the same for both categories.