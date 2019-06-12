Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU alleges entrance question paper copied from substandard websites; AISA objects fee ‘discrepancy’ for OBC applicants

On Tuesday, JNUSU alleged that questions in entrance examination for Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, MA programme, were copied from substandard websites.

Published: 12th June 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two of Delhi’s top universities — JNU and DU — saw student activists raise an objection to loopholes in the admission procedures.

On Tuesday, the JNUSU alleged that the questions in the entrance examination for the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning (CESP), MA programme, were copied from substandard websites.

The JNUSU is against the online entrance exam being conducted by the  National Testing Agency.
Later, Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-I of Jawaharlal Nehru University assured the students that appropriate steps will be taken to examine the allegations.

“The JNUSU considers this as a well-planned move by the University administration and the CESP Acting Chairperson Pradipta Chaudhary to not only degrade the quality of the centre but also to filter in applicants that align to their thinking and ways,” the JNUSU said.

At Delhi University, AISA members raised an objection to ‘discrepancy’ in the application fee for OBC applicants for postgraduate courses, who are supposed to pay the same amount as applicants from the unreserved category.  But, a DU official said the fees have always been the same for both categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi JNU DU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp