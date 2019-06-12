Mercury drops; IMD predicts dust storms, thunderstorms in Delhi

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a sharp rise in temperatures, the mercury fell by a few notches across the national capital on Tuesday. At Palam in the outskirts of the city, where the maximum temperature had reached a record 48 degrees Celsius on Monday, a high of 45 degrees was recorded on Tuesday. Delhi city recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dust storms, thunderstorms and light rainfall for the next two days in Delhi.“We are seeing cyclonic winds coming from the Arabian Sea towards Delhi and NCR. These southwesterly winds are a result of the cyclone in the sea which is finding their way through north-west India, including east Rajasthan, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Thus there is an expectation of a dust storm, thunderstorm and light rainfall,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

Besides these cyclonic winds, he said, there were western disturbances. The temperature at Lodhi Road was 45 degrees Celsius, while Aya Nagar recorded 45.7 degrees Celsius. Temperatures had soared to an extreme level in the national Capital on Monday, with Delhi recording 45.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD had issued a ‘red code’ since Sunday, indicating the severity of the heat wave scorching the northern part of the country.