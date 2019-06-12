Research papers on Delhi government’s education policy selected for Hong Kong meet

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A paper by researchers at Jamia Millia Islamia on the education policy of the Delhi government has been selected for an international conference in Hong Kong.

The abstract, titled “Addressing inequality through inclusive policy: Implication of Educational Policies of Delhi Government”, authored by Minhaj Akram, a research scholar in the Department of Social Work, Mohd Zakir Riyaz, and Dr. Ashvini Kumar Singh has been selected for the conference titled ‘Change and Innovation for a Better World: The Future of Social Work Profession’.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had aimed for an overhaul of the education system. Atishi Marlena, the adviser to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the minister for education, played a pivotal role in revamping the state of education in the city, with a focus on changing mindsets and the quality of government schools.

The conference is scheduled to be held from June 27 to 29 at the University of Hong Kong. It is being organised by the Hong Kong Social Work Association. The scientific committee of the conference has chosen the abstract as one of the six finalists for the “Best Student Presentation Award” category. Minhaj Akram is expected to make an eight-minute presentation followed by a two-minute question and answer session on June 27 at the Grand Hall of Hong Kong University.

A bursary of HK$2,000 has been awarded to Minhaj to attend the conference. The selection for award of the grant was based on a write-up of 150 words.

Studying Delhi’s schoolchildren

Minhaj Akram is doing research on ‘Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Category children in Private Schools: Challenges and Prospects (A study on children studying in private schools of Delhi)’. He has a doctoral fellowship from the Indian Council of Social Science Research.