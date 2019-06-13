Home Cities Delhi

A torchlight on the evolving Indian advertising industry

Jigsaw Pictures forayed into fiction in 2013 with the feature film, Sooper se Ooper, along with Reliance Entertainment.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The glitter and gloss of the Indian advertising industry – as well as its dark underside - come alive in MX Player’s new show Thinkistan. The first season of the series, streaming online since May 24, stars Naveen Kasturia and Shravan Reddy as two copywriters working at a top agency. As individual ambitions and professional jealousies collide, the lives of these peculiar ‘mad men’ are irrevocably changed. Rajnish Lall, who has produced the show under his banner Jigsaw Pictures, says the idea of Thinkistan came from his early career in the ad industry.

“My writer-director, N Padmakumar (Paddy), was approached to make a show on fashion. We realised that fashion as a subject is uni-dimensional and gets boring after a while. Instead we came up with the idea of basing a show in the ad world of the 1990s. Paddy and I had started our careers in the same year in different agencies. The ad industry back then was glamorous, aspirational, edgy – everything you hope to see in a show of this kind,” he says. The producer shuns comparisons with the American show Mad Men (2007-15), contending that Thinkistan is set in a unique era of socio-economic change. The core of the story, Lall shares, stems from the rise of Hindi copywriters in the Indian ad world, which was earlier dominated by English writers. He points to the success of veteran creators like Piyush Pandey and Prasoon Joshi to illustrate the show’s tagline – ‘Idea jiska, India uska.’

“The show tracks an important era in our past,” Lall says. “That was the time when Dr. Manmohan Singh had liberalised the economy, which caused a value shift in people’s lives. Money and material pleasures became more important than education and security. Also, the heartland India was brought into the mainstream. Computers and mobile phones were slowly making their way into our lives. All of this was directly reflected in the advertising boom of that time.”

Jigsaw Pictures forayed into fiction in 2013 with the feature film, Sooper se Ooper, along with Reliance Entertainment. Lall is hopeful of exploring a variety of subjects and creating unique content in the coming months. “After Thinkistan, we are producing two web shows that have been pitched to various OTT platforms. We are also preparing to shoot our second feature film early next year. Also, the second season of Thinkistan is being edited and will be up soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp