AAP, Congress are hand in glove: Manoj Tiwari

The meeting of a Congress delegation and Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on the issue of fixed power charges was sham, said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The meeting of a Congress delegation and Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on the issue of fixed power charges was sham, said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday.

Tiwari has said that both parties are the two faces of the same coin. “Congress looted the people of Delhi through the power companies for about 15 years and now Kejriwal is doing the same for the last four and half years. But Kejriwal will have to refund this amount to the people,” he said.
Tiwari said the meeting indicates that there is something fishy but the people of Delhi very well understand that both the leaders are hand in glove.

“The people of Delhi will teach a lesson to the leaders playing the drama of alliance in the next Assembly elections. There is great disappointment in the Congress and the AAP due to their rout in the general elections. Before these elections, both these parties used to hold meetings for forming alliance,” he said. 

