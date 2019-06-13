Cannabis worth Rs 1 crore seized in Delhi, 3 held

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday seized 500 kgs of cannabis worth approx Rs 1 crore and arrested three suspected drug dealers in connection with the seizure.

The Crime Branch of Delhi police seized the large consignment of cannabis (ganja) which was being transported to Delhi for further distribution. Three people including two relatives were apprehended.

"The Cannabis was being brought in a mini truck from Odisha for supply in the national capital," a senior Crime Branch official said.

The Delhi Police has so far seized more than 16 quintal cannabis, 4 quintal poppy husk and more than 190 kg smack and heroin and around 27 kg chars this year.