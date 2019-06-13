Home Cities Delhi

Lajpat Nagar market to turn into an open sky mall

With more flower pots, benches, water ATMS and space to walk, Lajpat Nagar market is in the process of turning more pedestrian friendly for shoppers.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With more flower pots, benches, water ATMS and space to walk, Lajpat Nagar market is in the process of turning more pedestrian friendly for shoppers. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is working on enhancing the walking space for visitors by reducing the vehicle flow in two main roads – Veer Savarkar and Feroze Gandhi Marg.

The Morning Standard had run a four-part series ‘Walk-Breathe-Shop’ in the first week of June, highlighting the issues faced by shoppers at Lajpat Nagar market.

“We are improving the walking zone in the market area and the radical change will be visible in a month. We are trying a system of pedestrianising so that people avoid coming via Veer Savarkar Marg with cars. To reduce the load we are connecting with Feroze Gandhi Marg road where new metro station gate is with e-rickshaws,” Prem Shankar Jha, deputy commissioner, remunerative project cell, SDMC told The Morning Standard.

“We are offering free e-rickshaw ride from Feroze Gandhi Marg metro station which is dropping at Pushpa market and will connect to Veer Savarkar road as well. The parking space is being improved. We are working on improving the walk ability and non motorized transportation,” the official stated.
Another issue raised by this newspaper was of illegal encroachment by local vendors which clogged the main roads. The SDMC official noted that the body will address the issue as well as replace the broken or damaged tiles on footpaths.

“We want Lajpat Nagar to turn into an open sky mall where pedestrians can move around freely. There will be more benches, greenery and water ATMS. We are also aiming to regulate the parking on the road in Lajpat Nagar,” Jha mentioned.

TAGS
Lajpat Nagar market South Delhi Municipal Corporation Open sky mall

Comments

