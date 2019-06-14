CCTV cameras in Delhi to be installed by December

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s plan to create an extensive CCTV surveillance network in the national capital to improve security is on its way towards implementation, with all 1.4 lakh cameras to be installed in the 70 Assembly segments by December this year.

A control room where the CCTV recordings will be stored is being created by the Public Works Department (PWD), and procurement of 70,000 CCTV cameras is under way.

The Delhi government had begun installing the cameras before the Lok Sabha elections, but the work stopped after around 500 cameras had been installed as the model code of conduct came into force. The work resumed on June 8. State-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is carrying out the installation.

Teams consisting of four representatives—from the PWD, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Delhi Police, and BEL have been carrying out surveys to identify locations for the installation of the cameras.

“Each constituency is getting approximately 2,000 CCTV cameras. The MLAs held discussions with the RWAs in their respective constituencies about the requirement of the cameras,” a highly placed source said.

The cameras are going to be placed mainly in spots which the residents feel need most surveillance, besides markets and isolated lanes. The recordings of the cameras will be stored by Delhi Police as well, and the presidents of RWAs can request access to the recordings, if necessary. A budget of Rs 571 crore has been earmarked for the installation and maintenance of the CCTV cameras for five years.

The Aam Aadmi Party government and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal had been at loggerheads over the issue for three years. The Cabinet had cleared the project in 2015, but the L-G formed a committee to draw up the regulatory framework for the maintenance and monitoring of the cameras. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opposed the move, leading to a controversy. The AAP had promised installation of CCTV cameras during the last Assembly polls.