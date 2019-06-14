Home Cities Delhi

Go with the flow, says AIIMS topper Bhavik Bansal

After acing the NEET Entrance in Delhi, Bhavik Bansal, went one up by netting the all India number one rank at the AIIMS MBBS exam on Thursday.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavik Bansal.

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After acing the NEET Entrance in Delhi, Bhavik Bansal, went one up by netting the all India number one rank at the AIIMS MBBS exam on Thursday.

A jubilant Bhavik said, “I was pretty confident of getting through AIIMS Delhi, my dream college. That’s the most I wanted. Rank one is just an upgrade I desired.”

His father R K Bansal, a senior account officer, said that there were no doctors in the family yet Bhavik always wanted to be one. His mother Seema Bansal is a Physics lecturer.

“When we prepare for the entrance, we practice one kind of a question 50 times. It would be better if we attempt different types of questions,” he said as a tip to the next batch.

“I didn’t even count the number of hours. I just went with the flow. I gave a reasonable amount of time to every topic. I focused on one topic for a week, forgetting about the other subjects,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Bhavik Bansal AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp