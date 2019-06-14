Home Cities Delhi

JNU Students' Union steps up heat on V-C to resign

According to the union, question papers of at least two programmes of study of Linguistics Centre were found to have been copied from different sources.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FEW days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union wrote to the Vice-Chancellor informing him about the paper leak and flaws in the entrance exams, they alleged that the V-C tampered with faculty selection committees and demanded his resignation.

“JNU V-C has tampered with faculty selection committees forgetting politically biased faculty appointments done, where even individuals with well-documented reports of plagiarism have been appointed and given top administrative posts. His lack of seriousness to stop these malpractices in student admission process further proves his disruptive agenda,” the JNUSU said.

According to the union, question papers of at least two programmes of study of Linguistics Centre were found to have been copied from different sources.

“Large chunks of questions were found to have been copied from various websites and UGC-NET papers. Many questions are vague, often phrased poorly. However, what’s worse is that others have more than one correct answer out of the given options,” the students’ union said. They demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp