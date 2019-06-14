JNU Students' Union steps up heat on V-C to resign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FEW days after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union wrote to the Vice-Chancellor informing him about the paper leak and flaws in the entrance exams, they alleged that the V-C tampered with faculty selection committees and demanded his resignation.

“JNU V-C has tampered with faculty selection committees forgetting politically biased faculty appointments done, where even individuals with well-documented reports of plagiarism have been appointed and given top administrative posts. His lack of seriousness to stop these malpractices in student admission process further proves his disruptive agenda,” the JNUSU said.

According to the union, question papers of at least two programmes of study of Linguistics Centre were found to have been copied from different sources.

“Large chunks of questions were found to have been copied from various websites and UGC-NET papers. Many questions are vague, often phrased poorly. However, what’s worse is that others have more than one correct answer out of the given options,” the students’ union said. They demanded a judicial probe into the matter.