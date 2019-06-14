Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G asks police to maximize use of tech to fight crime

Baijal asked the personnel to list the best practices learnt from the recent Lok Sabha elections and put them down as the standard operating procedure for analysis and improvement in their services.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to maximise the use of technology and focus on the separation of investigation from law and order.

Baijal asked the personnel to list the best practices learnt from the recent Lok Sabha elections and put them down as the standard operating procedure for analysis and improvement in their services. The Lieutenant Governor issued directions at a meeting on general crime review and “lessons learnt from Lok Sabha Elections, 2019”.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, Additional Chief Secretary Renue Sharma, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and senior officers of the government and police.
“The L-G directed Delhi Police to maximise use of technology and focus on separation of investigation from law and order,” the L-G office said in a statement.

The L-G also said possibilities must be explored for increasing enrolment of senior citizens so that their safety could be checked regularly. He advised that the activities of released convicts be monitored, the release said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has long been pushing for full statehood as it would bring policing and law and order, apart from other critical governance matters under its domain, recently hit out at the Centre over what it called the ‘rapid downward spiral in the law and order situation’ in the national capital.

Citing the recent attack on a television news crew by bike-borne men while they were out on an assignment, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah convene a meeting with Delhi Police at the earliest and direct steps to restore law and order in the capital.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai claimed that the home minister seemingly wasn’t bothered by the crime spiral in the national capital. He urged the Centre to do all it can to make the city safe for its residents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Baijal AAP Crime against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp