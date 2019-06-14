Delhi L-G asks police to maximize use of tech to fight crime

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to maximise the use of technology and focus on the separation of investigation from law and order.

Baijal asked the personnel to list the best practices learnt from the recent Lok Sabha elections and put them down as the standard operating procedure for analysis and improvement in their services. The Lieutenant Governor issued directions at a meeting on general crime review and “lessons learnt from Lok Sabha Elections, 2019”.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, Additional Chief Secretary Renue Sharma, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and senior officers of the government and police.

“The L-G directed Delhi Police to maximise use of technology and focus on separation of investigation from law and order,” the L-G office said in a statement.

The L-G also said possibilities must be explored for increasing enrolment of senior citizens so that their safety could be checked regularly. He advised that the activities of released convicts be monitored, the release said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has long been pushing for full statehood as it would bring policing and law and order, apart from other critical governance matters under its domain, recently hit out at the Centre over what it called the ‘rapid downward spiral in the law and order situation’ in the national capital.

Citing the recent attack on a television news crew by bike-borne men while they were out on an assignment, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah convene a meeting with Delhi Police at the earliest and direct steps to restore law and order in the capital.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai claimed that the home minister seemingly wasn’t bothered by the crime spiral in the national capital. He urged the Centre to do all it can to make the city safe for its residents.