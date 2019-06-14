Home Cities Delhi

Hyundai Venue: Regal Retinue

Set your eyes on the new Hyundai Venue and you will be impressed by its quality build.

Published: 14th June 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Venue

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Set your eyes on the new Hyundai Venue and you will be impressed by its quality build. There is a fine amount of European design flair involved and in that sense, this product looks like no other Hyundai till date. It is sharp, muscular, and compact. You get a dark chrome front grille with a 3D look, full volume wheel arches, strong character lines that define its stance and a distinct LED DRL surrounding the projector headlamps. The tail lights also sport a stunning finish that complements the sculpted rear.

The verdict

Built from a combination of advanced high strength steel and high strength steel, the vehicle also gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed sensing auto door locks and ISOFIX as standard across all variants. The top of the line variant gets a lot more which includes six airbags, hill assists control, ESP, vehicle stability management, auto headlamps, cornering lamps and a rear camera with parking sensors. It’s a fine piece of machinery that has been put together in a manner that will leave you impressed. The icing is pricing. Available from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh for the high-end version.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyundai Venue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp