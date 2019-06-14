Hyundai Venue: Regal Retinue

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Set your eyes on the new Hyundai Venue and you will be impressed by its quality build. There is a fine amount of European design flair involved and in that sense, this product looks like no other Hyundai till date. It is sharp, muscular, and compact. You get a dark chrome front grille with a 3D look, full volume wheel arches, strong character lines that define its stance and a distinct LED DRL surrounding the projector headlamps. The tail lights also sport a stunning finish that complements the sculpted rear.

The verdict

Built from a combination of advanced high strength steel and high strength steel, the vehicle also gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed sensing auto door locks and ISOFIX as standard across all variants. The top of the line variant gets a lot more which includes six airbags, hill assists control, ESP, vehicle stability management, auto headlamps, cornering lamps and a rear camera with parking sensors. It’s a fine piece of machinery that has been put together in a manner that will leave you impressed. The icing is pricing. Available from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh for the high-end version.