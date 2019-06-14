Home Cities Delhi

Signature Bridge viewing deck plan stalls

Dev asked the officials to work on finalising a plan and directed that an advisor be appointed for this specific problem.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the iconic Signature Bridge. (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The plan to provide a bird’s eye view of Delhi to tourists from the observation deck of Signature Bridge has hit a roadblock. Officials of the Delhi government are undecided as to how to take people to the lift at the main pillar, from where they will be taken to the deck.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a meeting with officials on the matter and asked them to chalk out a proposal in this regard soon, and seek help from an advisor. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) is the implementing agency for the plan.

Signature Bridge, which spans the river Yamuna, connecting Wazirabad to east Delhi, was thrown open to the public last November. Within a few days of its opening, there were several fatal accidents on the bridge, some due to lack of proper traffic signs, so DTTDC is being extremely careful, and has been unable to decide how visitors will be taken to the observation deck.

Two ideas are under consideration. One is to take visitors in minibuses to the lift in the main pillar, and the other is to set uplifts on the sides of bridge for visitors to reach the main pillar, or a ramp for people to reach the lift to the deck.

Dev asked the officials to work on finalising a plan and directed that an advisor be appointed for this specific problem. Only after the report from the advisor will the officials further.

The bridge, with an eight-lane carriageway, is India’s first asymmetrical cantilever spar cable-stayed bridge. The pylon of the bridge is the tallest structure in Delhi, and it is double the height of Qutub Minar.
The DTTDC is planning to build gardens and a children’s park in the open spaces around the bridge. 

Once open, the observation deck will accommodate 50 to 60 visitors at a time. Built with a glass facade, it will be divided into four levels and fitted with two elevators for transporting people to the top of the pylon. The deadline for this is June 30. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently visited the construction site.

Bird’s eye view

 At a height of 154 metres, the observation deck would be twice as high as the Qutub Minar
 I will be able to accommodate 50 to 60 visitors at a time

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Signature Bridge Delhi government Delhi Tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp