Home Cities Delhi

Slain liquor baron’s son Monty Chadha arrested

Monty Chadha, a developer, allegedly failed to deliver promised flats after taking money

Published: 14th June 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Monty Chadha being taken to court after his arrest in a real estate fraud case on Thursday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing on Thursday arrested Monty Chadha, son of slain liquor baron Ponty Chadha, from Delhi airport for his alleged involvement in a realty fraud case worth Rs 100 crore.

He was nabbed while he was about to board a flight to Phuket in Thailand via Singapore. Police said a case was registered against Monty, who, as the director at Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech developers, had promised a flat to the complainants in 2006 in an upscale housing society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. However, the property was not delivered even after 85 per cent of the purchase amount was received.

In 2018, a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) was registered on the complaint of K Ramesh and others against Uppal Chadha Hi-Tech Developers. “The complainant said that the company launched a project in 2006 in Ghaziabad,” Additional Commissioner of Police Suvashis Choudhary said.

In 2003, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) formulated a policy for the development of a Hi-Tech City, thereby providing a platform to real estate developers to develop hi-tech and smart townships equipped with modern facilities in Ghaziabad.

In 2005, his company started approaching the public for booking plots in their proposed projects.“The company lured them by showing brochures and layout plan for the proposed township on about 1,500 acres. The possession of plots was to be provided within 8 months from the date of allotment of letters,” the officer said.

The 29 victims, who have approached the police, booked plots during 2005-06 after shelling out Rs 4.5 crore. The complainants received letters in 2009 saying that all necessary licences and approvals had been obtained from the government.

In 2011, they received a demand letter signed by the vice president of the alleged company but to their utter shock and surprise the name of the company, the township and even the address of the firm were changed and all payments were sought to be made to a new entity — Wave City NH-24.

Even after 15 years, the alleged company neither provided plots to all the buyers nor refunded the amount they invested. Chadha has been arrested under sections 406, 420 and 120 B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Monty Chadha Ponty Chadha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp