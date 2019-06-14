Traders support Lajpat Nagar market revamp

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lajpat Nagar market association has, for a change, extended its support to the ongoing beautification of the market area by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

“We welcome this effort to give Lajpat Market a facelift and we are willing to contribute in the best way possible to ensure that this project is brought to fruition. The SDMC project is aimed at benefitting both traders and shoppers coming from near and far,” Ashwani Marwah, joint secretary, Traders’ Association, Lajpat Nagar, said.

Marwah said the traders’ body has already held two meetings with SDMC Deputy Commissioner Prem Shankar Jha to discuss ways to beautify the market.

“There will be new pedestrian tiles on the pavement, especially in places where they are broken. There will be more benches and plants in the market area. More plans and layouts are in process and hopefully the process will begin within a month,” Jha said.

Speaking to this correspondent earlier, the SDMC official had said that renovation works were being undertaken to give Lajpat Nagar market the look and feel of an open sky mall. He said the SDMC is working on a system to reduce pressure of four-wheelers on two main roads near the market — Veer Savarkar Marg and Feroze Gandhi Marg road.

“We are working on a pedestrian-only system to ensure that visitors don’t come via Veer Savarkar Marg in cars. To reduce the load of vehicles, we’ll connect the market to the new Metro station gate on Feroze Gandhi Marg where e-rickshaws ply,” Jha had said.