Home Cities Delhi

Delhi fire service identifies 22 coaching centres violating fire safety norms

Inspections are still going on as rough estimates suggest there are nearly 3,000 coaching centres for which the fire service does not have enough manpower to complete the exercise promptly.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After more than two weeks of inspection, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has identified 22 coaching centres which were not adhering to the safety norms set for such commercial entities. Checks are being carried out at buildings standing above 15 metre that house coaching centres in New Delhi, South and West zones of the city, according to the government agency. 

Inspections are still going on as rough estimates suggest there are nearly 3,000 coaching centres for which the fire service does not have enough manpower to complete the exercise promptly. In the last week of May, a fire at a girls’ hostel at Janakpuri in South Delhi left at least six inmates injured. Around 50 girls had to be evacuated. The fire is said to have started from an electric panel in the basement of the hostel from where it spread to the ground floor.

After the Surat fire incident which claimed the lives of 22 students, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain directed the DFS directing it to take strict actions against coaching centres if fire safety standards are not up to the mark.

Areas like Mukherjee Nagar and Laxmi Nagar have many coaching institutes. In the first phase of the inspection, as a precautionary measure, any coaching centre operating in high-rise buildings (more than four floors excluding stilt floors) shall be closed down.

“The inspections process is going across all the zones. We are looking at all the institutes. After the visual survey and inspecting the design, we have found 22 centres (not adhering to the rules) till now,” said a high-ranking DFS official.

Last week, five coaching centres were sealed by the MCD in Mukherjee Nagar, which is considered to be the largest hub of such centres in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain Fire safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp