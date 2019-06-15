Delhi fire service identifies 22 coaching centres violating fire safety norms

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After more than two weeks of inspection, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has identified 22 coaching centres which were not adhering to the safety norms set for such commercial entities. Checks are being carried out at buildings standing above 15 metre that house coaching centres in New Delhi, South and West zones of the city, according to the government agency.

Inspections are still going on as rough estimates suggest there are nearly 3,000 coaching centres for which the fire service does not have enough manpower to complete the exercise promptly. In the last week of May, a fire at a girls’ hostel at Janakpuri in South Delhi left at least six inmates injured. Around 50 girls had to be evacuated. The fire is said to have started from an electric panel in the basement of the hostel from where it spread to the ground floor.

After the Surat fire incident which claimed the lives of 22 students, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain directed the DFS directing it to take strict actions against coaching centres if fire safety standards are not up to the mark.

Areas like Mukherjee Nagar and Laxmi Nagar have many coaching institutes. In the first phase of the inspection, as a precautionary measure, any coaching centre operating in high-rise buildings (more than four floors excluding stilt floors) shall be closed down.

“The inspections process is going across all the zones. We are looking at all the institutes. After the visual survey and inspecting the design, we have found 22 centres (not adhering to the rules) till now,” said a high-ranking DFS official.

Last week, five coaching centres were sealed by the MCD in Mukherjee Nagar, which is considered to be the largest hub of such centres in the national capital.