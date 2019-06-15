Bitter cold not stopping Indo Tibetan Border Police troops from practising yoga

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the freezing temperatures of Ladakh, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have begun practising yoga ahead of the 5th International Yoga Day.

On Friday, ITBP released a video on Twitter showing its personnel doing Suryanamaskar and breathing exercises in Ladakh at an altitude of about 18,000 feet.

The video went viral and garnered more than 13,000 views by evening. One of the many comments left on the video read, “Salute to the brave men who are performing yoga on this freezing temperature.” ITBP personnel at the highest ITBP post in Sikkim’s OP Dorjila are also practising for the Yoga Day. Last year, too thrilling photographs of the Himveers had amazed people.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said that yoga is an important tool to keep the jawans of the ITBP fit. “Though ITBP personnel routinely practices Yoga, sessions have become longer and more regular considering the upcoming Yoga Day. Last year, 30000 ITBP personnel participated in the yoga day program. This year, the force’s participation in the yoga day program will increase as 50000 personnel are expected to participate in the program,” Pandey said.

One of the Narendra Modi government’s flagship programs, the international day of yoga was started back in the year 2015.