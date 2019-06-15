Delhi HC junks DU’s new admission norms for undergraduate courses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside Delhi University’s new admission norms for undergraduate courses after it heard three petitions challenging the new eligibility criteria for admissions in undergraduate courses.

A division bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh quashed the amendment in admission eligibility criteria and directed DU to follow admission eligibility criteria of last year. It directed DU to issue notice six months prior to admission when varsity plans to amend admission eligibility criteria in future.

Defending its decision to amend the admission eligibility criteria for undergraduate courses, Delhi University (DU) said the new admission norms were formed after holding discussions with the stakeholders and experts in the fields. “The laying of additional eligibility criteria in the undergraduate courses have been done after much deliberation and discussions with the stakeholders and experts in respective fields,” it said.

The university informed the court that it was done as part of a process of laying better standards for education. DU also told the court that the university is always empowered to frame better standards of education and is committed to doing so. In fact, DU is preferred due to the standard of education offered to students, the university said.

The bench said that nothing prevents DU from improving its education standards. “No one is saying your decision (amendment) is not right, but your timing may not be right,” it said, adding that DU could have given three-month prior notice to students.

One of the petitioners has sought quashing of the fresh norms related to Maths as part of the top four subjects for applying for admission in BA Economics Honours. The other petitioner urged the court to direct authorities concerned to implement the eligibility criteria followed by DU in the last three consecutive years.

As per the new norms, 50 per cent marks in Mathematics in Class 12 is mandatory for applying for admission in commerce courses, which was not followed earlier.

Earlier B.Com Honours and Economics Honours required Maths as a subject in Class 12, though it was not necessary to include it in the best of four subjects, but securing passing marks was a must.

Flaws in DU admission portal frustrate applicants

Even as just three days are left for the closure of the registration process for admissions to MPhil and PhD courses, Delhi University’s online portal is yet to be updated. The home page of the DU website that directs to the MPhil/PhD registration has the old bulletin of information that carries all the particulars, dates and other significant details on the eligibility criteria and seat availability. It shows the details of admission for the year 2018-19. Earlier when the application process for UG courses started, the candidates struggled as the edit option was not functioning. The students had complained that the automatic feed of their marks from CBSE randomly picked four subjects, not their best four. These issues were tackled with but for the research-based courses, the portal hasn’t been updated.

(With inputs from agency)