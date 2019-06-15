Home Cities Delhi

JEE Advanced results: FIITJEE students secure all India second and third ranks

The institute’s early edge programmes are designed for students to start early in their preparation for JEE and help them adapt to the quantum jump in level of difficulty.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Himanshu Gaurav Singh (AIR 2) (left) and Archit Bubna (AIR 3) (right) at a press conference on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FIITJEE students Himanshu Gaurav Singh and Archit Bubna have secured all India second and third ranks in IIT-JEE(Advanced) 2019. Allahabad’s Himanshu Gaurav Singh, a student of Three Year Classroom Programme, had scored 495 on 500 in Class 12 Board exam. His father works at a government institute while his mother is a housewife. His father said he motivated Himanshu to work hard but never put any pressure.

Himanshu said he found Mathematics and Computer Science "very interesting". "I wish to get admission to one of the top IITs to pursue engineering in computer science. A computer is my favourite subject,” he said, adding that IITs were his childhood dream. His two years of preparation for the engineering entrance tests included three to four hours of study initially."

"I later started devoting about six to eight hours but I feel the number of hours does not matter. I love playing badminton. That acted as a stress-buster for me." For Himanshu, consistency was his success mantra. "You should be consistent and follow your teachers." The young student felt that social media was of help if it is used maturely.

According to FIITJEE director R L Trikha, the institute’s early edge programmes are designed for students to start early in their preparation for JEE and help them adapt to the quantum jump in level of difficulty in the entrance exam.

"The success of our students at JEE each year bears testimony to the fact that our unique way of teaching along with pattern proof study material has succeeded in bringing the best in students. We congratulate all our successful students as well as our teachers for their hard effort to make it possible," Trikha said. The institute has a national presence with around 80 centres.

Archit Bubna, who is the topper from Delhi, wants to pursue a career in artificial intelligence and become a scientist.

India needs to move parallel to world in creative and scientific applications of artificial intelligence, he said. “I would love to do something extraordinary in artificial intelligence for my nation as well as entire humanity,” the 18-year-old said.

