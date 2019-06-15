Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal should deliberate over concerns raised by 'metro man' Sreedharan: Opposition parties

The two main opposition parties urged the Delhi government to adequately look into the concerns raised by former DMRC boss E Sreedharan against the proposal of free rides to women.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two main opposition parties urged the Delhi government to adequately look into the concerns raised by former DMRC boss E Sreedharan against the proposal of free rides to women.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asserted the points raised by the former Metro chief could not ignore as it was Sreedharan who made the Metro possible in the national capital.

“Metro has brought a big relief to the city people. It has helped in bringing down the pollution level. Travelling time has reduced. Metro has helped in the resolution of several other problems. Sreedharan played an important role in Metro. If he questions the move, it becomes important. We should have serious deliberation over the matter and analysis of his points,” said Tiwari. “Even at the Metro inauguration, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also taken a token for Metro ride.”

Accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of making the announcement for electoral gain, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Singh Kochar said the government should take Sreedharan’s view seriously. “Kejriwal is making announcements as the city is going to poll soon. The way he is taking decisions, the city infrastructure will collapse soon,” Kochar said.

He said instead of allowing women to travel free, the government should send money to their account.
“For this, Kejriwal does not require any permission. The Delhi government and the Centre have separate shares in Delhi Metro, which is a gift by the Sheila Dikshit to the city. He cannot take a decision on his own.,” Kochar said. “My appeal to Kejriwal is that he should think over the proposal, otherwise this will lead to the collapse of the Delhi Metro.”       

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E Sreedharan DMRC Free public transport for women Free rides for women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp