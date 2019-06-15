Kejriwal should deliberate over concerns raised by 'metro man' Sreedharan: Opposition parties

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two main opposition parties urged the Delhi government to adequately look into the concerns raised by former DMRC boss E Sreedharan against the proposal of free rides to women.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asserted the points raised by the former Metro chief could not ignore as it was Sreedharan who made the Metro possible in the national capital.

“Metro has brought a big relief to the city people. It has helped in bringing down the pollution level. Travelling time has reduced. Metro has helped in the resolution of several other problems. Sreedharan played an important role in Metro. If he questions the move, it becomes important. We should have serious deliberation over the matter and analysis of his points,” said Tiwari. “Even at the Metro inauguration, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also taken a token for Metro ride.”

Accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of making the announcement for electoral gain, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Singh Kochar said the government should take Sreedharan’s view seriously. “Kejriwal is making announcements as the city is going to poll soon. The way he is taking decisions, the city infrastructure will collapse soon,” Kochar said.

He said instead of allowing women to travel free, the government should send money to their account.

“For this, Kejriwal does not require any permission. The Delhi government and the Centre have separate shares in Delhi Metro, which is a gift by the Sheila Dikshit to the city. He cannot take a decision on his own.,” Kochar said. “My appeal to Kejriwal is that he should think over the proposal, otherwise this will lead to the collapse of the Delhi Metro.”