Kejriwal directs Lieutenant Governor Baijal and Amit Shah to look into law and order situation in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently look into the law and order situation in the national capital following a series of murders over a short period of time. In response, Delhi Police said that crime had gone down this year.

Hitting out at Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Kejriwal said in a tweet that “Five murders in Delhi in last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation. I appeal to Lieutenant Governor Delhi and Home Ministry to urgently look into the law and order situation of the national capital.”

Five people were killed in the city in four incidents since Thursday night. In the Bhalswa Dairy area, a property dealer and a 17-year-old boy were shot dead in separate incidents.

Unidentified assailants shot dead a man in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, and two men were shot dead in Nand Nagari.

Delhi Police said the murders were due to personal enmity. “The murders have all been confirmed to be personal enmity related. Accused previously known to the victim, and already arrested in some cases. Overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5 per cent, crime by use of firearms is down by 5.65 per cent,” Delhi Police tweeted.