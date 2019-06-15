Queries on Economically Weaker Section documents flood help desk in Delhi University's North Campus

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than two weeks after Delhi University started its online registration process for undergraduate courses, its help desk in North campus remained busy responding to queries of candidates from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category on income and assets certificate.

A lot of applicants came with complaints about SDMs not issuing the income and assets certificate. Incidentally, Friday was supposed to be the last date to apply only for the High Court to later direct the university to extend the deadline.

“They have attached the acknowledgement receipt with the application but are saying that they won’t be able to produce the certificate at the time of admission,” a volunteer on the help desk told this newspaper. “The university might allow them to proceed with the admission by producing the receipt, but there hasn’t been any decision on it.”

Vipin Bharti, a student from Uttar Pradesh, said he was not sure whether EWS form will be available in Delhi or at their cities. “Many students are also not aware of what form is to be filled for their quota.”

Many candidates had complaints regarding their surnames being mistaken for general category while they belonged to the reserved category. Another EWS category candidate Akash had filled his form mistakenly under general category. “I visited the North campus in this weather to get my form rectified as I come under the EWS category,” he said.

The online registration process for undergraduate courses began on May 30, while it started on June 3 for Masters, MPhil and PhD courses.