Delhi authorities direct blood banks to use social media to boost donation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to address the shortage of blood in the national capital, the Delhi State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) on Friday announced that it had directed blood banks in Delhi to reach out to voluntary donors through social media, including the Facebook blood donation tool.

Speaking during a World Blood Donor Day event in Delhi, Mausumi Swami, Director, SBTC, said India, like many other countries, was facing a shortage of safe blood.

“The main reason behind the shortage is potential donors being unaware of the why, when and how of donating blood, besides myths and misconceptions. Our directive to all 72 blood banks is to use social media, such as the Facebook blood donation feature, to bridge the gap between blood donors and nearby blood banks,” Swami was quoted as saying in an SBTC statement.

All banks have gone through a training workshop on using the Facebook blood donation feature and other social media platforms to make requests for donors based on their needs.

“In our experience with using this feature, we have found it to be very useful for blood banks and hospitals to reach out to donors and encourage them to donate and help maintain a stable supply of blood. It is also one of the fastest and seamless ways to let donors know of critical blood needs in their areas.” Mausumi Swami added.