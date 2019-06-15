Home Cities Delhi

Delhi authorities direct blood banks to use social media to boost donation

Speaking during a World Blood Donor Day event in Delhi, Mausumi Swami, Director, SBTC, said India, like many other countries, was facing a shortage of safe blood.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

The focus of promoting their candidate will be via social media.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to address the shortage of blood in the national capital, the Delhi State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) on Friday announced that it had directed blood banks in Delhi to reach out to voluntary donors through social media, including the Facebook blood donation tool.

Speaking during a World Blood Donor Day event in Delhi, Mausumi Swami, Director, SBTC, said India, like many other countries, was facing a shortage of safe blood.

“The main reason behind the shortage is potential donors being unaware of the why, when and how of donating blood, besides myths and misconceptions. Our directive to all 72 blood banks is to use social media, such as the Facebook blood donation feature, to bridge the gap between blood donors and nearby blood banks,” Swami was quoted as saying in an SBTC statement.

All banks have gone through a training workshop on using the Facebook blood donation feature and other social media platforms to make requests for donors based on their needs.

“In our experience with using this feature, we have found it to be very useful for blood banks and hospitals to reach out to donors and encourage them to donate and help maintain a stable supply of blood. It is also one of the fastest and seamless ways to let donors know of critical blood needs in their areas.” Mausumi  Swami added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
blood donation Delhi blood banks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp